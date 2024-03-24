Lisk (LSK) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $290.40 million and approximately $227.60 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00003038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001935 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001926 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001675 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

