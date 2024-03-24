LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Raised by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.78. 821,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

