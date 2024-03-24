Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $32.44 million and approximately $73,589.43 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000731 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $60,015.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

