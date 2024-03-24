MetisDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.64 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $101.62 or 0.00152107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 3% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $533.54 million and approximately $28.64 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007554 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00026791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00015981 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,794.24 or 0.99983528 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011912 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 97.09577621 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $18,477,476.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.