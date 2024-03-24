Monero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45.89 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $45.89 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $142.91 or 0.00211909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,437.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.16 or 0.00716453 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00133738 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009000 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00046834 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00056341 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00129688 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Monero
Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,414,610 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
