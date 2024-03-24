MTM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.98. 26,169,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

