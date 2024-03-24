MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after buying an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after acquiring an additional 492,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,612 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

