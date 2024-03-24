MTM Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.84. 1,426,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.52.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.