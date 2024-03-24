Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Lessened by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,881,000 after acquiring an additional 184,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,194,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,414. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $63.05.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

