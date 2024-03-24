Numbers Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.54 Million (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $81.18 million and $1.54 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 609,610,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 609,610,789 with 599,544,975 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.14297547 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,555,805.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

