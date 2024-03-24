Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

