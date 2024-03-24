Pachira Investments Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,374. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.92.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.