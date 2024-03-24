Pachira Investments Inc. Buys 6,337 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,289,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

