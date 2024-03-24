Pachira Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,592,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 9.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $545.59. 708,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,893. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $551.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $518.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.15.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

