Pachira Investments Inc. Has $566,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.99. 607,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

