Pachira Investments Inc. Makes New $436,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 319,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 166,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 115,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

