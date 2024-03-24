Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 1.2 %

Paychex stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.84. 1,426,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,825. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

