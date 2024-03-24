QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.43 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $5.43 million and $162,210.16 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.05950586 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $145,224.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.