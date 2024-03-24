Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $9.73 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007537 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00027035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00016010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,663.34 or 0.99873923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011853 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00152028 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

