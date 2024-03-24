QUASA Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $137,647.12 and approximately $622.58 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00117445 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $313.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

