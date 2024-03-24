Raymond James & Associates Buys 43,994 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,620,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,994 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 3.92% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $260,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 536,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,326. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

