Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,591,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,195 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.30% of United Parcel Service worth $407,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.27. 3,939,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

