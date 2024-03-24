Raymond James & Associates Has $1.01 Billion Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.34% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $1,012,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $107.77. 3,703,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,067. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

