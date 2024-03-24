Raymond James & Associates Has $323.39 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,098 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.65% of Darden Restaurants worth $323,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $165.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.99. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.19.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

