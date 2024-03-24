Raymond James & Associates Has $701.30 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.76% of Chubb worth $701,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,229. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

