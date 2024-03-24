Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 2,086,095 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. 2,532,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $157.33. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

