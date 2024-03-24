Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,889 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 974,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $266,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after acquiring an additional 606,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after acquiring an additional 489,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.71. 1,153,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

