Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,294,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after acquiring an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.67.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. 1,870,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,739. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.