Rheos Capital Works Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $2,084,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $394.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,308. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.29 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

