Rheos Capital Works Inc. Decreases Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,700 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of PowerSchool worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after acquiring an additional 580,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $123,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $123,119.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $61,854.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,477.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,372 shares of company stock worth $1,494,256. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC stock remained flat at $20.91 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 447,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PWSC. UBS Group increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on PWSC

About PowerSchool

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.