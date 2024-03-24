Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $13.67 Million Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,055,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,989,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,373. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $11.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,024,545.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,994,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,173,255.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,497 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $29,793.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $1,024,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,994,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,173,255.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,314. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

