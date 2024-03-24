Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $18.29 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,400,000 after purchasing an additional 82,447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 134.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Leidos by 15.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,058,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth $381,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 107.04%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

