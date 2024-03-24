Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $19.50 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.22% of Tetra Tech worth $19,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $82,209,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TTEK traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.66. 134,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.29 and a 12 month high of $190.14.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

