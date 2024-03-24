Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $20.11 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 205.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up about 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.05% of Spotify Technology worth $20,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 110.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.25.

Shares of SPOT traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.95. The stock had a trading volume of 868,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,255. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $126.83 and a 12-month high of $272.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.50 and its 200 day moving average is $196.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

