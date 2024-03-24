Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $27.08 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 1.5% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $27,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.56. 374,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.95 and a fifty-two week high of $351.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.26.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

