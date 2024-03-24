Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $38.42 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 380.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.14% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $38,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

