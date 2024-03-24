Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $61.25 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,421,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,245,000. Cameco accounts for approximately 3.4% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.33% of Cameco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cameco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in Cameco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Trading Up 1.3 %

CCJ traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 2,573,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,361. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

