Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $14.66 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.86. 2,072,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

