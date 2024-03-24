Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,205,804.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

A stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.45. 1,076,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $151.58.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

