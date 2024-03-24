Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $15.79 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,793,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Seagate Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,065,000 after purchasing an additional 63,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $89.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

