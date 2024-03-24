Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 576,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,982. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

