Secret (SIE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.94

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Secret has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $4.94 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00111246 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00039336 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00017452 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002980 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00183677 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

