Security Financial Services INC. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,353.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,434. The company has a market cap of $627.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,258.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,054.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.