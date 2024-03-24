Siacoin Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $534.97 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,110.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.00 or 0.00715245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00133308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00046677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.52 or 0.00209383 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00055314 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00128489 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,776,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,750,459,389 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.