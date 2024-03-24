Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 23.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%.

Societal CDMO Price Performance

Societal CDMO stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Societal CDMO has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 17,732.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 22,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 434.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.10 price objective (down from $1.25) on shares of Societal CDMO in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Societal CDMO Company Profile

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

Recommended Stories

