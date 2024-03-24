Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Issues Earnings Results

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 23.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%.

Societal CDMO Price Performance

Shares of Societal CDMO stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Societal CDMO has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Societal CDMO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.10 target price (down from $1.25) on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Trading of Societal CDMO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO in the third quarter worth $1,561,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth $645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth $2,743,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Societal CDMO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Societal CDMO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.