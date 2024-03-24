Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Posts Earnings Results

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 23.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

Societal CDMO Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Societal CDMO stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Societal CDMO has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.10 target price (down previously from $1.25) on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Societal CDMO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Societal CDMO by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 260,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Societal CDMO by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 132,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Societal CDMO during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

