Solchat (CHAT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.89 Million

Solchat (CHAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Solchat has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Solchat has a market capitalization of $116.83 million and $6.89 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solchat token can now be purchased for approximately $14.52 or 0.00021761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solchat Token Profile

Solchat launched on February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official website is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.

Buying and Selling Solchat

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 14.16054464 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $5,440,115.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

