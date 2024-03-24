Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Position Lowered by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Southern First Bancshares worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 791,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 332,783 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after buying an additional 117,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after buying an additional 108,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 42,271 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 41,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of SFST traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. 9,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $250.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,896.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,513 shares of company stock worth $109,477. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFST shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFST

Southern First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.