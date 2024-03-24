SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $380,348,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 3,040,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,324. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

